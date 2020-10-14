The Mount Dora Community Trust recently awarded a grant for $1,500 to W.T. Bland Public Library in Mount Dora. The grant is to support the library’s 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program by funding each participating child’s 200th book read milestone with a free new book that they choose at the library.
The program helps young children gain the confidence necessary to become strong readers. The challenge is simple: Read any book to your child, with the goal of reading 1,000 before kindergarten.
“Developing an early love of reading is so important to the academic success of children,” said library manager Cathy Lunday. “We hope all area children and their families participate in our free program.”