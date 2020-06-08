Monday, June 15, the W.T. Bland Public Library will reopen to the public with limited hours and capacity. Hours will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. On June 19 and June 26, the library will close at noon. A maximum of 25 patrons will be allowed inside at one time. Visitors may stay for no more than 60 minutes.
The Library is offering senior hours by appointment on Tuesday and Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. The library has re-arranged some furniture to allow for social distancing, and the Community room is closed. No classes, meetings or story times are scheduled.
For more information, call (352) 735-7180, Option 5, or email library@cityofmountdora.com.