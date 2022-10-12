Would you like to support local veterans while getting exercise and having fun?
The inaugural Walk for Veterans and Well Being Health Fair will kick off Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. in the air-conditioned comfort of Lake Square Mall in Leesburg. The entry fee to attend the 3-mile walk is $30, and all of the fees will be donated to three veterans 501(c)(3) organizations.
All walkers will be entered in a drawing for six gift certificates to be awarded during the event.
The fundraiser, hosted by Triangle News Leader, Clermont News Leader, D-R Media and Lake Square Mall, will benefit 501(c)(3) organizations Wreaths Across America, Amvets Post 1992 in Mount Dora and Villagers for Veterans.
Villagers for Veterans is focused on getting its Ashley House transition home for female veterans open. The group and Habitat for Humanity Lake-Sumter broke ground on the Lake County site in January.
Amvets Post 1992 is part of a large network, as the national organization has more than 250,000 members nationwide. Locally, the group regularly hosts fundraising events to support veterans.
Wreaths Across America began in 1992 when a Maine company had a surplus of holiday wreaths and the owner decided to place them in a military cemetery. Today, the program delivers wreaths to national cemeteries across the U.S., including the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.
The day at the mall also will include a Well Being Health Fair, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Vendors, door prizes and more will give participants plenty of opportunity to learn about health care options while meeting new people and having fun.
Ready to walk?
Register at www.TriangleNewsLeader.com.