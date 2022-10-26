Support local veterans while getting exercise and having fun at the inaugural Walk for Veterans and Well Being Health Fair.
The event will kick off Nov. 4 at 9 a.m. in the air-conditioned comfort of Lake Square Mall in Leesburg. All walkers will be entered in a drawing for six gift certificates to be awarded during the event.
The fundraiser, hosted by Triangle News Leader, Clermont News Leader, D-R Media and Lake Square Mall, will benefit Wreaths Across America, Amvets Post 1992 in Mount Dora and Villagers for Veterans.
The entry fee for the 3-mile walk is $30, and all funds will be donated to the three veterans 501(c)(3) organizations.
The day at the mall also will include a Well Being Health Fair, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Vendors, door prizes and more will give participants plenty of opportunity to learn about health care options while meeting new people and having fun.
Ready to walk? Register at www.TriangleNewsLeader.com.