Nov. 4–6, the WAF31: Walk Around Florida 31 “Lake Walks in Old Florida” will take participants through Mount Dora, Leesburg and Eustis, with opportunity to explore the area and enjoy fall weather.
The Happy Wanderers, Mid-Florida Milers and Suncoast Sandpipers invite everyone to their 31st Walk Around Florida, a weekend of volkssports, food and friendship.
The multi-day event will include four walks and a swim in central Florida.
The walking weekend will start Friday at Wooten Park on Lake Dora. Along the route, participants will view historic structures flanked by new edifices, while watching seaplanes operating from the lake airport. The walk is rated 1B (some uneven surfaces).
Participants also can take a swim of at least 300 meters in the outdoor hotel pool at Comfort Inn and Suites in Leesburg on Friday/Saturday.
Saturday morning, the Leesburg 5/10K Walk will kick off at Venetian Gardens, 109 E. Dixie Avenue. Leesburg is located at the head of the Ocklawaha River. In 1938, the Works Progress Administration built the Venetian Gardens, a community centerpiece of canals and gardens. The walk is rated 1A, difficult for wheelchairs and strollers.
Saturday afternoon, the Eustis 5/10K Walk will begin at Ferran Park on Lake Eustis. A busy port city before the railroad came to town, The walk is rated 2A, due to a steep hill, making it challenging for wheelchairs and strollers.
The Sunday Mount Dora 5/10K Walk will finish the weekend with a hosted walk of Mount Dora. Enjoy a stroll in this quaint and artsy Florida town with great shopping and restaurants. The walk is rated 1C with some hills, meaning it is not suitable for wheelchairs and challenging for strollers.
Pets are okay at the walking events.
The central Florida walking club is part of non-profit national organization AVA.org. Additional information is available at the group’s Facebook page: www.facebook.comWalkaroundFlorida31.