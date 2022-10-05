American Pickers, a documentary series about antique hunters, is returning to Florida in December 2022 to film episodes of The History Channel TV series.
The show follows skilled “pickers” in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques, especially sizeable, unique collections, and share the stories behind them.
The American Pickers TV show is looking for leads in Florida.
“If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, we would love to hear from you,” they said in a recent news release. They’re not interested in stores, flea markets, auction businesses, museums or any other operation open to the public, however.
“We at American Pickers continue to take the pandemic very seriously and will be following all guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC,” the news release stated. “Nevertheless, we are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories!”
If interested, send us your name, phone number, location, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.
American Pickers is produced by Cineflix Productions for The History Channel. New episodes air Mondays at 9 p.m. on History.