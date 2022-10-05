The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity has activated its Business Damage Assessment Survey on www.FloridaDisaster.biz. The state is encouraging businesses impacted by Hurricane Ian to complete the survey, as the information gathered can be helpful in economic recovery planning. The survey is posted at https://floridadisaster.biz/BusinessDamageAssessments.
In addition, the U.S. Small Business Administration has an emergency page on its website that provides information on requesting financial assistance after a disaster. Visit https://bit.ly/3E7dq8f.