With COVID-19 and an increasing population in Lake County, public use of area waterways has increased dramatically. As citizens wish to avoid locations with large amounts of people, the lakes are seeing far greater numbers of recreational boaters than during any past summers.
Unfortunately, these larger numbers have also caused a much greater need for law enforcement to respond to citizens on the water, according to the Lake County Water Authority. To help alleviate this issue, the LCWA board of trustees increased funding in its budget for the number of marine patrol deputies from two units to four units, beginning Oct. 1.
“Seeing a great need for expanded public safety on our waterways, I worked with Sheriff Grinnell and together we charted a direction that would help to address these immediate needs,” said board chairman Amy Stone. Sheriff Grinnell will also be adding another position.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol will have a total of seven marine units, plus one agriculture unit and two supervisors. The patrol operates with two shifts. In addition to their on-the-water work, the deputies also provide education on boater safety during their daily operations.
Many citizens are aware of the water quality restoration projects undertaken by the Lake County Water Authority. But, less may be aware that for over two decades, the LCWA has provided funding to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office for two marine patrol deputies and their boats and trailers.
Boating safety is a high priority in Lake County. With over 1,400 named lakes, two major chains of lakes and the St. Johns River, the marine patrol can be kept very busy. But everyone can do their part by following boater safety regulations. Follow posted speed zones, keep proper life vests on board, watch out for manatees and never operate a watercraft while under the influence.
For more information on the marine patrol or any Lake County Water Authority programs or preserves, visit www.lcwa.org or call 352-324-6141.