Along with residents, Florida businesses and government agencies must prepare for impacts from hurricanes and other tropical storms.
The St. Johns River Water Management District works year-round to address water supply, water quality, flood protection and enhancement of natural.
“The district has been focused on flood protection and adaptive water management for decades,” said St. Johns River Water Management District executive director Dr. Ann Shortelle.
Hurricane season officially begins June 1, but water is a year-round focus for SJRWMD, which partners with local governments on shovel-ready stormwater/flood protection projects designed to reduce flooding risks and improve water quality through its cost-share programs.
Of course, property owners also have a vital role in preparing for hurricane season, which officially runs through Nov. 30. SJRWMD says residents can protect themselves and their property by doing the following:
Keeping debris out of storm drains and ditches.
Reporting clogged ditches and culverts to local governments.
Retrofitting buildings to make them watertight.
Cleaning out gutters and extending downspouts at least four feet from structures.
Determining who has responsibility for stormwater pond maintenance in your neighborhood – it may be the homeowners’ association.
The SJRWMD web pages, www.sjrwmd.com/storm, include links to flood statements and warnings, river stage and flooding data, and local government emergency contacts. Links to the National Weather Service, Florida Division of Emergency Management and the U.S. Geological Survey’s interactive map of current conditions in the state are also available via www.sjrwmd.com/data.