America is capable of an intelligent discussion about immigration. We need to start by asking the right questions. Our first and most important immigration question is, how many immigrants do we want each year as a percentage of our existing population?
Why is that the most important question?
We know, because of our low birthrate, without immigration, America will shrink in population. Is that bad? Maybe America should embrace a shrinking national population as our best path forward.
If America wants population growth, what overall percentage of population growth do we think is optimal? Without an answer to how much population growth we want, America cannot answer the question of how much immigration growth we want.
If we were to say America wants 2% population growth overall, that might mean we need to allow 6.7 million new immigrants a year. Is that too many immigrants compared to America’s current population of 335 million? Why?
Whatever the number of immigrants we decide to want, we then need to ask some additional questions. Should we give priority to family members? How many should be high-skilled immigrants (doctors, computer programmers, engineers)?
How many lower-skill immigrants do we need each year to fill the jobs Americans will not do? How many true refugees should America open its heart and borders to?
We could look to our friends in Canada as a good place to start answering these questions. Canada has goals for the total number of immigrants each year. Canada plans to welcome 1.3 million new immigrants from 2022 to 2025. If America were as welcoming, we would have 11.4 million new immigrants during those three years.
Canada’s point-based system is thoughtful and goals based. In Canada, almost two-thirds of immigrants allowed in are based on their ability to grow Canada’s economy. Only 16% of green card immigrants into America are based on their ability to grow our economic capacity.
America creates a random lottery to let additional immigrants in. Canada creates a point-based priority basis for immigrants based on the immigrant’s ability to integrate and be productive immediately. Seems to be logical, eh?
Canada also delegates some jurisdiction over immigration to their provinces (states). It makes sense Iowa should have a different immigration policy than Florida. Canada is making it easy for students who get an advanced degree while in Canada to stay in Canada, unlike America which educates immigrants and then sends them back to their native country to be productive with the education they received here.
America is losing the talent war. Half of all the millionaires in Canada are immigrants or the children of immigrants. Don’t we want that kind of dynamism in our country?
How many immigrants do we want? Why? How many of each type? Canada has a plan to address these questions. Why can’t America?
Our dysfunctional immigration system and cheap political rhetoric mean America will continue to lose talent to places like Canada and Australia.
We have to move beyond some Republicans thinking every immigrant is a weed to be rooted out.
We have to move beyond some Democrats thinking immigrants are unlimited seeds that can be thrown onto American soil indiscriminately without proper nurturing to bloom properly.
America can do better. We can have an intelligent discussion about immigration.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Triangle News Leader and Clermont News Leader, as well as newspapers in Highlands, Polk and Sumter counties.