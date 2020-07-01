We Care of Lake County, an organization supporting the medical needs of the county’s poverty-level adults, is currently in the process of trying to obtain funds to put new awnings on its building. With the current heat index, the building on the east that lost its awning during a past hurricane heats up in the morning and really works the air conditioning system, resulting in higher electric bills. The awning over the entrance on the north side of the building is now leaking when it rains, so it is also a problem.
The least expensive price of the three bids received was $5,130. Proceeds from a yard sale fundraiser, along with a donation from a charitable foundation, total about $2,900.
The organization is requesting donations to help cover this cost: “Providing a donation to We Care, ask the business you work for or a foundation you are familiar with for a donation or ask friends and family for a donation to We Care of Lake County. Any amount will help.”
Since its inception in 1994, We Care of Lake County and its network of volunteer specialists, hospitals and clinics have provided much-needed medical care, diagnostics, surgeries, specialty equipment and medical supplies to Lake County’s poverty-level adults unable to access Medicaid, Medicare or other third-party insurance programs.
We Care of Lake County is located at 4709 N. Hwy. 19A in Mount Dora.
Call 352-742-0021 or visit
www.wecarelakecounty.org or www.facebook.com/wecareoflakecounty.