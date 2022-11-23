Reader J. writes,
“I appreciate your supportive attitude that the ‘dream’ is still alive in America, but it will be a very different America soon, and thus the dream will be different and a lot more complicated. America won’t be great much longer because we’ve crossed a tipping point.
“Too many live by some form of a government check or subsidy for their sustenance. Too many vote for a living and not enough work for it, much less make something of value. The private sector that provides the money for everything has been ravaged by regulations, mandates and taxation.
“We are in big trouble with so much public debt and annual deficits ad infinitum. The welfare system has incentivized childbirth without marriage and the breakup of the nuclear family, which is the foundation of any civil society. Fatherhood has been devalued if not vilified.
“When the government is so big with so many dependent on it, corruption deeply infects both the politicians and those that depend on them. Add to that a seven-decade-long infiltration of all aspects of our society by socialists, and you have a system like that under Stalin or Mao, where public policy is based on a lie to preserve power for the rulers.
“So, I ask your readers not to believe the lying media, liberal politicians or academia. Rebuke those who want to divide us with lies and hate for this great nation. Vote out the Democrats who are steering us into this rule by bureaucracy. But don’t believe me. Do the research into history and science and wake up to save our republic. We have little time left to turn things around.” J.
Thanks, J. I agree with many of your comments. Government is big and getting bigger. Too many people have their hands out for a handout. Where we disagree is who is responsible. J., you blame the liberals, and I think the liberals are only 25% responsible for our ever-increasing size and role of government.
The Republicans are fraternal twins with the Democrats when it comes to financial spending and irresponsibility. The Republican party, since 1980, has basically taken the position that deficits don’t matter. Deficits went up under Ronald Reagan compared to Jimmy Carter. Deficits came down under Democrat Bill Clinton.
Deficits went back up again under Republican George Bush and then came down again under Obama from the level he inherited. Then deficits went up again under Republican Donald Trump. Republicans are financially irresponsible too.
The Democrat and Republican parties are each 25% to blame for our financial woes as a country. The other 50% belongs to my generation, the Baby Boomers.
When we Baby Boomers got voting power after Jimmy Carter’s loss to Ronald Reagan in 1980, the federal deficit was only $1 trillion. We Baby Boomers, one generation of American history, have grown the U.S. debt from $1 trillion in 1980 to $30 trillion today.
When federal “off-balance sheet” obligations are counted, my generation has run up debts of $100 trillion. The weak-spined politicians of both parties in Washington, D.C., gave us Boomers what we wanted: more spending, particularly on us.
The Baby Boomers are the most irresponsible generation in the history of America. Of the $70 trillion of “off-balance sheet debt,” 47% of that is to fund Medicare – free health insurance for us Boomers – just because we are 65, and we think we deserve it.
As the great philosopher Pogo once said, “Yep, son, we have met the enemy and he is us.”
What do you think? Share your thoughts: David@D-R.Media.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Triangle News Leader and Clermont News Leader, as well as newspapers in Highlands, Polk and Sumter counties.