Feb. 17, the Lake County Office of Procurement Services will host a webinar with information on for bidding on government contracts. The 90-minute webinar will be held via Zoom and begin at 9 a.m.
Interested businesses can expect to gain insight into the government purchasing process and learn tips on identifying bid opportunities and responding to bid requests, according to a news release.
“The webinar will help vendors better understand government purchasing so they can submit successful bids to any government agency,” said Ron Falanga, director of the Office of Procurement Services, who will be presenting the webinar.
Advance registration is required. Register at
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_5cdE-fnkRmufXHVoVglhcg.
For more information, email Falanga at rfalanga@lakecountyfl.gov.