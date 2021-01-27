New Vision for Independence of Leesburg offers visually impaired persons four weekly support groups – and you don’t have to be a current New Vision client to participate.
A weekly call-in support group is held Tuesdays, 1–2:30 p.m.
Wednesdays, there are two options: Move Better fitness class, 8–9 a.m. and Circle of Sharing support call, 11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m.
For those who likes games, Thursdays offer a weekly call-in bingo group, 10:15–11:15 a.m.
Call New Vision at 352-435-5040 to be added to the call list for any of these groups.
Email info@newvisionfl.org or visit http://newvisionfl.org for more information.