story time
Courtesy W.T. Bland Public Library.

Every weekday, W.T. Bland Public Library, located at 1995 N. Donnelly Street in Mount Dora, now offers story times for young children, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

The free programs range from Sweet Peas, for babies up to 15 months, as well as expectant parents, to Bibliobop, a program for preschoolers featuring dancing, music and singing.

Registration is not required. Check out the library’s calendar at

https://mylakelibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar?lib=1014.

Questions? Call 352-735-7180, ext. 5, or email library@cityofmountdora.com.

