Every weekday, W.T. Bland Public Library, located at 1995 N. Donnelly Street in Mount Dora, now offers story times for young children, beginning at 10:30 a.m.
The free programs range from Sweet Peas, for babies up to 15 months, as well as expectant parents, to Bibliobop, a program for preschoolers featuring dancing, music and singing.
Registration is not required. Check out the library’s calendar at
https://mylakelibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar?lib=1014.
Questions? Call 352-735-7180, ext. 5, or email library@cityofmountdora.com.