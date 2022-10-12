New to Florida and even newer to Mount Dora, my husband and I had no expectations other than being surrounded by natural beauty and enjoying activities and adventures (and scrumptious food) well within driving distance. Day tripping and natural spring-floating filled our list of potential experiences. But you, Mount Dora, gifted us with so much more.
We enjoyed many friendships in our first home state, but never have they equaled the warmth and protective embrace of our current neighborhood, which encircled us and protected us before, during and after our first hurricane. Thank you, Ian, for teaching us what a neighborhood should be. You elevated my opinion of people and community.
It was all so natural to our neighbors and new friends. Before Ian arrived: a phone call here, an email there, a text everywhere. “Are you prepared? Do you have any questions?” “Do you need anything at the store?” “Can I get you some sandbags?”
When Ian was blowing the branches off our trees: “How are you holding up?” “Do you have power?” “Is your bathtub filled with water?” “Let me loan you this power source to charge your phones.”
After Ian forgot about us and shuffled off to meet its next victims: “How are you doing?” “Did you have any damage?” “Any water intrusion?” “I have a truck and a chain. Do you need some help?”
My phone was beeping with messages of concern and assistance. Some people touched base several times a day … just to be sure.
Here’s what I find remarkable about my community’s care and concern: They were fluid. They were real. They were knee-jerk. They reacted to the storm by taking care of their families while, at the same time and with the same vigor, reaching out to others, seamlessly, naturally and without hesitation.
To me Mount Dora is extraordinary, but my sadness is that it should not be. Taking care of yourself and your family while extending a helping hand to others should be instinctive, as it is in my new hometown.
Mount Dora, you have elevated my soul, even during a power outage … especially during a power outage. You are selfless and fun and bubbling with charitable spirit. Thank you for accepting us and enfolding us into your (our) exceptional community.
