Our politicians like to talk about America the Great. We are the world’s first democracy. “The shining city on the hill.” We are the world’s economic superpower. We can all agree with our politicians – America the Great should be part of the national conversation.
But politicians won’t say America is subject to the same great historical and economic forces as every other country. History demonstrates America’s time as the world’s manufacturing superpower may be past.
Great Britain’s empire of the 1800s was partially based on its industrial might. The country’s textile industry boomed, causing a need for laborers, who flocked to the cities in search of work. England then became a huge exporter, generating the highest wages in the world at that time. As wages rose, British industry invested in new technology, reducing labor costs, further accelerating the industrial revolution and Great Britain’s dominance in worldwide commerce. People assumed England was entitled to this dominance. There was something unique about the English culture. They were a superior people. Then, after the Civil War, America entered its own industrial revolution, using the new technology Great Britain had initially developed but using cheaper American labor. As the world entered the new century in 1900, America, from seemingly nowhere, had grown to produce half of all the manufacturing in the world. England refocused on manufacturing “higher valued added” products.
America’s growth in manufacturing created huge in-vestments in technology and capital formation. People flocked to the cities. People assumed America was en-titled to this dominance. There was something unique about the American culture. Americans and their work ethic were superior.
Then, after World War Two, a new player arose. Japan entered its industrial revolution, initially borrowing ideas and technology from around the world. Cheap labor al-lowed Japan to gradually dominate manufacturing and create an export-led powerhouse. People in America and Great Britain complained about the unfair competition.
People in Japan assumed Japan was entitled to this dominance. There was something unique about the Japanese culture. They would work 60 hours a week and were a superior people.39Until China began to rise. Us-
ing borrowed technology and ideas, combined with cheap and industrious labor, China became a manufacturing powerhouse. People flocked to the cities. Today, the export-driven Chinese economy dominates world trade. Great Britain, the United States and Japan focus on higher value-added manufacturing. People in China assume China is entitled to this dominance. There is something unique about the Chinese culture. They are a superior people. They work harder than the lazy British, Americans and Japanese. No one knows when the Chinese will take their place with Great Britain, the U.S. and Japan when a new country rises to dominate the low cost, low-wage manufacturing world. We only know it will happen. American politicians who promise to bring America back to worldwide manufacturing dominance ignore the great historical and economic forces at work. We are unlikely to ever return consistently to the world’s manufacturing superpower and the 3% annual economic growth they promise us. Yes, we are an exceptional country, but history demonstrates our future economic success is not guaranteed. What should our schools teach and what should our government policies be in response to the forces of history and global economics? Why can’t we get our politicians to candidly discuss these great economic challenges and propose solutions for our country to embrace – allowing our country to compete – before it is too late?
