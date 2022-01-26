I’ve written a few columns about the incredibly unresponsive elected officials we have at the state and federal levels. I asked our readers what they think we should do. Interestingly, not a single reader wrote to tell me a single story about how responsive their state or federal official had been. There were reader responses like the ones below.
Good morning Mr. Dunn-Rankin. Thank you again for your article today regarding lack of response from political representatives. This has been a beef with me for some time.
Five years ago, I contacted Senator Rubio’s office both by message and phone call concerning an issue I had. I got a canned response which said that I would be contacted ‘shortly’. I’m still waiting.
I contacted him again about three years ago about yet another issue, got same lack of response. I have contacted both Arlene and Kaylee Tuck about concerns I had in their jurisdictions. That was a month ago. No return message or phone call. Same with regards to Senator Albritton. No response from about two months ago.
I’m convinced the voter is secondary to the establishment of these mini-kingdoms where the biggest priority is re-election.
I remember a line from the movie “Fatal Attraction” in which Glenn Close utters the line to Michael Douglas who called off their affair. “I won’t be ignored!” she said and it was priceless. That was a movie but the issues above are real and concerning. Thank you for calling these out. As a taxpaying voter, I let my vote count where it’s deemed worthy. Have a good week. W.
*******
Mr. Dunn-Rankin – regarding your viewpoint article on “No one returns your calls” I am forwarding a newsletter I get from Robert Reich, former Labor Secretary for President Clinton, now a professor at Berkeley.
In the article he outlines what I feel is the real reason we have no real communication with state or national elected officials, as you point out in your article, the money behind the officials in office. The article backs up this reality with reliable, verifiable facts and figures, and I thought you may have interest.
Also, as you point out, communication with local and county elected representatives is better than with state and national. Here in Mount Dora, the new Mayor has made great strides in improving communication via the city website, email, text, and social media. Hopefully this will bring more awareness to more of our citizens so we can figure out why there are enough housing projects on the books to increase the city population by 64% in the next 4 years.
As for my personal thoughts, step one is to repeal the citizens united decision and get massive donations made illegal. Second is to punish lawmakers who make verifiably false statements to their constituents. If we get rid of the money and lies, maybe some kind of normalcy will return to society.
Your newspaper lands in both red and blue driveways, and I appreciate your publishing a viewpoint article. Increasing public awareness to facts and reality can only have positive effects. J.
We have indeed arrived in an uncomfortable situation as W. and J. point out. Party and campaign funders are all that matter to these state and federal elected officials. They are unresponsive to the public – despite having taxpayer-funded staff to handle inbound public questions. We are lucky to have local officials who are much more responsive and who still understand what it means to be a public servant.
