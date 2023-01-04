Dec. 6, the nonprofit group 1000 Friends of Florida led a workshop to engage with Lake County residents and other stakeholders to discuss the county’s growth projections.
Part of the first phase of Lake County’s Joint Planning Area Visioning and Implementation Framework, a project approved by the County Commission in August and led by the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council (ECFRPC), the meeting took place at the UF/IFAS Extension Office in Tavares. More than 65 residents, business owners, agricultural producers and elected officials attended.
“We listened to concerned citizens, agricultural producers, business leaders, and community stakeholders about what makes Lake County special, along with challenges this area must face with a growing population,” the organization said on its website.
Lake County was the eighth county in which 1000 Friends of Florida has conducted a workshop to talk about how best to plan for growth and development in the decades ahead, according to Haley Busch, 1000 Friends of Florida outreach director.
“This project is intended to foster a cooperative approach between cities and the county to plan for future growth, development and annexations to ensure that growth is aligned with the cities’ and county’s visions for the future,” she said. “Our goal with this workshop is to spur the kind of conversation and consideration that will add momentum to this project.”
In 2016, 1000 Friends of Florida, the University of Florida GeoPlan Center and the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services teamed up to produce Florida 2070/Water 2070 to bring greater awareness of current population growth and development trends – and what they mean for our future.
The Baseline map shows the actual distribution of development and conservation lands, and water demand associated with development and agriculture today.
The Trend 2070 map depicts 2070 distribution of development, conservation lands and water demand if current land development and water consumption patterns continue, and no additional land is protected from development.
Alternative 2070 shows how the landscape could look with development using more compact patterns and increased land conservation, and shows the associated water demand assuming a 20% increase in water conservation. In addition, Alternative 2070 assumes all lands on the current Florida Forever and Greenways Priorities 1 and 2 lists are protected from development.
At the Lake County workshop, 1000 Friends of Florida president Paul Owens said, “Takeaway from the 2070 scenarios: Even in a county whose population is projected to double over the next 50 years, tens of thousands of acres of natural land can be preserved through a modest increase in development density and a more concerted land conservation effort.”
Water use is a concern as population increases.
“Tens of millions of gallons of water can be saved every day through more compact development and modest water conservation from residents and businesses,” Owens said. “These savings will mean less polluted runoff entering area waterways, and less stress on the water supply and the natural systems they support.”
Owens said a good way to achieve and maintain a more sustainable development pattern is for the county and its 14 municipalities to commit to it through the kind of joint planning agreements envisioned under this project.
“Without joint planning, there is a risk in the future that the county and cities will engage in a race to the bottom, competing with each other to lower standards to land major developments,” he said. “This would be a tragic, historic error for Lake County, at the expense of the county’s greatest asset: its natural environment. But if the county and cities can agree on a joint planning approach that sets and sticks with higher standards, Lake can look forward to a cleaner environment, a better quality of life and a healthier economy.”
In addition to the Dec. 6 meeting, another land management workshop was held Dec. 15 with county and city staff members and conservation professionals. This workshop is also part of Lake County’s Joint Planning Area Visioning and Implementation Framework.
The Dec. 15 session was organized by the county, in collaboration with Stetson University’s Institute of Water and Environmental Resilience and ECFRPC, with funding secured by the East Central Florida Regional Resilience Collaborative through the Florida Department of Environmental Protection Resilient Florida Grant Program.
“The goal of this initiative will be a joint planning agreement with the county and the municipalities within it,” said Joshua Sheldon, GIS director for ECFRPC. “Part of this initiative will be a conservation strategy that embraces co-benefits to people, the natural environment and the prosperity within Lake County.”
He said the Dec. 15 meeting was the first workshop to gather stakeholder input about land conservation and habitat connectivity in preparation for future challenges to environmental conservation and preserving green space. Next steps will be at least one more stakeholder workshop to review results from this workshop and additional workshops targeted for the public, Sheldon said.
This effort will result in a countywide conservation strategy to preserve Lake County’s natural charm while planning for future growth and development, according to organizers.
Jan. 9, the Lake County legislative delegation will meet 9 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Circle in Leesburg, and 1000 Friends of Florida encourages people to attend.
“Legislative delegation members will hear from Lake County elected officials and community stakeholders about important local issues,” which could include Lake County 2070 findings and resident concerns about land conservation funding, water quality protections, smart growth and affordable housing issues, the group said. Email aline.guy@myfloridahouse.gov.
Founded in 1986, 1000 Friends of Florida is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit membership organization. Learn more at https://1000fof.org/county/lake-county.