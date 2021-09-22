Every year, thousands of wheelchairs are thrown away in the U.S., while people in other countries go without the necessary mobility equipment that could help improve their lives.
Here in Lake County, volunteers work with Joni and Friends Wheels for the World to collect, refurbish and distribute wheelchairs and walkers around the globe. Carolyn Costello and her husband, of Umatilla, and Mike Hall, of Leesburg, are Chair Corps volunteers with the organization, and they recently sent 84 wheelchairs north to be restored by inmates at a correctional facility in Tennessee.
The local volunteers have been collecting and shipping donations of wheelchairs, walkers, canes and other pieces of mobility equipment, which are sent to countries with fewer resources for people with disabilities, according to Costello.
Through the Biblically-based Joni and Friends organization, this system of keeping usable mobility equipment out of landfills and getting them into the hands of those in need has been in operation since 1994. And, by the end of 2020, it had provided more than 200,000 wheelchairs, other mobility equipment, and native language Bibles to people around the world.
More than 75 million people are in need of a wheelchair, yet only 5%–15% have access to one, Costello said.
As wheelchairs are collected, they are stored and then transported to one of 20 correctional facilities where volunteer inmates have been trained to restore the chairs, providing a service while learning a trade that can help them after their release, according to Costello. Locally, Walmart provides transportation to carry the equipment to a correctional facility in Tennessee. From there, they will be shrink-wrapped and shipped to the 15 countries in Europe, Asia, Africa and Central and South America, where teams of therapists will distribute them.
Costello said they had another pick-up on Aug. 22 and are now in need of a new storage facility to store up to 150 wheelchairs and walkers.
“We would like to find a place in this area that would be accessible to a 53-foot truck,” she said.
If you can help with that, or have any wheelchairs or other mobility equipment in any reparable condition you’d like to donate, contact Costello at challcostello@gmail.com.
Volunteers are needed, as well, to help by locating equipment, collecting or arranging for collection and helping to load equipment into storage or trucks for delivery.
Joni and Friends, founded by Joni Eareckson Tada in 1979, is a Christian ministry serving people whose lives are impacted by disability. For more information on Joni and Friends Wheels for the World, visit https://bit.ly/3komnjd.