Sometimes a rarity is a good thing, like a 1936 4 Ford hot rod in pristine condition. Other times, it’s not so great.
Just ask Buddy Steinke.
Once the owner of Bud’s Unique Designs, where he rebuilt and restored vehicles like the aforementioned Ford, Steinke is now reclaiming his life after being sidelined by a rare blood disorder, polycythemia vera.
It took about five years of pain and expense before the Eustis resident finally received a diagnosis for what had made him unable to accomplish normal activities, like easily walking from
the living room to kitchen – and put him in the hospital more than once.
P.V. is defined as a type of cancer by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute. It causes Steinke’s body to make too many red blood cells, which creates a plethora of problems – body aches, migraine headaches, skin rashes, flu-like symptoms, sensitivity to sunlight and, worryingly, risk of heart attack and stroke. For Steinke, it also meant he could no longer work.
“I’d been fighting migraines for about five years, and I ended up in the hospital in 2016 and 2017,” he said. Steinke sought answers and was told he had lime disease, hay fever and other ailments that never quite fit the array of symptoms he was experiencing.
In 2019, he received a diagnosis of polycythemia vera from Ajay Bisht, M.D., of Lakeview Healthcare System. The treatment? Regular phlebotomy appointments to remove the overabundance of blood Steinke was producing.
“[The condition] fills my body with almost twice the amount of blood the human body is supposed to have,” he said. “The average person can only give blood every 10 weeks. I’ve had 47 pints drawn since 2019.”
Manage, not cure
The chronic disorder, which is a genetic mutation, has become a part of Steinke’s daily life, and the 45-year-old has been learning to manage it.
Through a friend, Steinke learned about Colleen Wallace, of Wallace Health in Umatilla, and made an appointment with her in January.
“He was very sick. It was very sad, because he was young and wanted to work,” Wallace said of that initial visit. “Buddy was at the point of seeking disability assistance, because he was unable to work anymore.”
After a lengthy visit with Wallace, who sat down with Steinke and went through his medical records, Steinke left the office with prescriptions, the beginnings of a game plan – and hope.
“Within the first month, I started gaining energy, my blood numbers started coming down,” Steinke said.
His blood pressure started coming down, as well, and after 2.5 years of not working, he was able to resume working part-time within two months of meeting Wallace. Today, he’s at almost full-time status with his job, caring for a private car collector’s vehicles.
Wallace had not treated anyone for P.V. prior to meeting Steinke.
“I did a lot of research, and we tried different things until we found what worked for him,” she said. “And now he’s better, able to work. He’s like a different guy.”
Steinke and his fiancée, Shellece Stahl, have learned a lot about the disorder throughout this journey, and they also have found help and encouragement through a couple Facebook groups comprised of those who either have P.V. or support someone who does.
Currently, the only treatment for the blood disorder is management, “unless they come up with a cure to make you produce less blood,” Wallace said.
Steinke, who uses a home test kit to check his hemoglobin numbers, has a positive attitude about his situation.
“I’ve learned a lot through this,” Steinke said. “It could be worse.”