We as Floridians are encountering something that kills an average of three Floridians an hour, every hour of every day. It kills an estimated total of 32,300 Floridians each year. 1 It’s being colorfully promoted and is readily available at a place you visit frequently – your local convenience store or gas station. It’s tobacco products like cigarettes, dip and chew. And tobacco companies spend billions of dollars a year to market these addictive products at the “point of sale” – retail locations where tobacco products are sold.
What is “point of sale?” Point of sale is simply prime product and advertising locations. The “power wall” is the area of tobacco products displayed behind the counter of convenience stores and gas stations. They draw attention to these products and can prompt impulse purchases. Big Tobacco increased advertising dollars at the point of sale by more than 28% in just one year.2 They target lower-income, minority communities with point of sale marketing. And when it comes to recruiting new youth to use tobacco, studies show this tactic has been effective – the likelihood of starting can more than double for youth who visit a store with point-of-sale tobacco ads at least twice a week.3
One study showed the youth exposed to a “power wall” were more susceptible to future cigarette smoking compared to those exposed to a tobacco display hidden by an opaque wall.
Tobacco executives view youth as “replacement smokers,” 4 the next generation of customers replacing those lost by the leading cause of preventable death in our state and our nation. 5 To attract new youthsmokers, the tobacco industry continues to evolve the market with new products, like electronic cigarettes and heat-not-burn devices. E-cigarettes are not safe, especially for youth and young adults. Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, a dangerous and addictive chemical. E-cigarette companies market their products by promoting flavors, including many that are especially appealing to youth. According to the 2016 Surgeon General’s Report on e-cigarette use among youth and young adults, flavors were the leading reason for youth e-cigarette use. 6
Though the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) banned the sale of flavored pod or cartridge-based e-cigarettes, new, disposable products (like Puff Bars, Stig and Smok) popular among youth are not covered under that policy. By evolving product design to get around FDA regulations, the e-cigarette industry is continuing to disregard the best interest of communities. Further, while the FDA policy bans mint flavored e-cigarettes, menthol flavored e-cigarettes can still be sold.The front line in the ongoing work to save these lives is at the point of sale. 80% of retailer outlets feature tobacco products advertising inside and studies have shown that schools with a higher number of nearby tobacco retailers have higher smoking rates.
What is the Lake County Tobacco Free Partnership doing to counteract the millions of dollars being spent marketing nicotine products including e-cigarettes, often at retail locations next to our schools? Our goals are to educate youth on the dangers of toxic nicotine products and Big Tobacco’s marketing tactics as well as increase prevention and cessation access through agency collaboration. Throughout the year Lake County Tobacco Free Partnership members collaborate with various partner organizations to educate the community. Most recently, the Partnership spoke with members of the Florida National Guard regarding point of sale policy issues and the unique risks tobacco use presents to members of the military. With regard to point of sale, data collection is done throughout the year to learn more about the tobacco retail environment.
You can get involved! Contact info@tobaccofreelake.com for more information.
