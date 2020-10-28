It all started about a year ago, when a 1964 Cessna 150 D was donated to the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 in Leesburg. Some people thought that the plane had come to the end of its useful life, but others looked at it and said, “This can be rebuilt, but it will cost a lot.”
Structurally the aircraft was sound, with little or no corrosion, but cosmetically it needed to be cleaned up and thoroughly checked out. Cables to control surfaces needed tightening and many other small repairs were needed.
The big expensive items it needed were an engine overhaul and new avionics.
The problem for the chapter was figuring out how to afford the restoration project. Members of EAA Chapter 534 saw this as a challenge they were willing to accept, and they would find a way to get this bird back in the air again.
A member of the chapter donated $5,000 as a challenge grant. Within one week, other members met the challenge, and a total of $11,000 was raised, which would almost cover the cost of the engine overhaul. Some folks, hearing about the project, donated new and used avionics.
Under the tutelage of the adult chapter members, all inspection covers were removed. The young people were immediately put to work cleaning up the plane, taking the cockpit apart looking for signs of corrosion and any other problems they might find.
The chapter wanted to eventually make this plane available to its aviation youth group, Squadron 534, to help them defray some of the costs of learning how to fly.
The chapter has several members who are airframe and powerplant mechanics, as well as an experienced technical advisor who has overhauled Lycoming aircraft engines. But only one of them had ever worked on a Continental O-200 A aircraft engine before, Steve Tilford, A&P. He and Paul Adrien, chapter technical advisor, volunteered to do the job.
It took Steve and Paul nine months to take the old engine apart to determine what parts were still serviceable, superseded, or need to be scrapped. They then determined what new parts were needed and figured out how much it might cost to repair it. After that, Steve then had to chase parts down and try to get the best possible price, as well as have outside work done on the engine and some components.
Finally, by the end of this summer, Steve and Paul were ready to start the assembly of old Cessna’s power plant. Now the almost completed engine sits on an engine stand all shiny and new looking. However, it is missing two expensive necessary parts. It needs two Slick 4301 magnetos.
The chapter has two Slick 4371 magnetos with impulse couplings and drive gears which are not usable on the Continental engine. Both were professionally rebuilt earlier this year and are yellow tagged, which means they are ready for use. They hope to be able to swap these for the two magnetos they need. If this fails, they hope to be able to find the ones they need, new or rebuilt, at a reasonable price.
The chapter is fortunate to have these two talented members that can help make the dream of flight for the Squadron 534 come true and restore the Cessna 150 D to flight status. This proves, “where there is a will, there is a way.”