Readers of Triangle News Leader, Clermont News Leader and Sumter News Sun share where they were when they first learned about the Sept. 11 attacks.
Susan L. Smith was working in Port Orange when a hush fell over the office. Because the work environment was usually alive with hustle and bustle, she knew something was off and went in search of her coworkers. She found them in a state of shock as they watched the horrific 9/11 events on loop. “It was both unbelievable and devastating. My heart went out to those families who lost their loved ones and everyone there. A few days later, we shut down the office in remembrance.”
“On 9/11, I was in the Lake County Detention Center in Tavares, interviewing a defendant or client,” said Lucille M. Espey-Francis, attorney at law. “While I was leaving, one of the deputy sheriffs who knew I had been in the U. S. Army JAGC (Judge advocate generals corps) told me there had been an attack on the World Trade Center and that I might want to check in with my unit.”
PJ Duarte is a former New Yorker with family ties to the Twin Towers and the grievous loss of Sept. 11. His uncle, who was in construction, worked on the very buildings that terrorists tore down in moments. When PJ’s Aunt Luzia couldn’t reach her daughter, who should’ve been in one of the towers, she died of a heart attack. Unbeknownst to Luzia at the time of her death, her daughter was safe. His cousin, Jackie, was supposed to board the second plane from Boston for a business trip, but he sent his partner instead. Ever since that tragic date, Jackie has suffered survivor’s guilt. “9/11 was and still is a source of grief for my family as well as the nation.”
Taylor Sichko will never forget that he was a fourth grader who stayed home sick the day that our country was gravely attacked. He reminisces how easy going the 90s were, where the country was safe – save Desert Storm – and fear didn’t lurk. “It was the first time in my young life that something had shifted for the worse. That day reality crashed, and the idyllic world was gone.”
That day, Marna Wrosch was refinishing a cabinet in her home in Chicago. She was startled when her husband, who was in a state of panic, crashed his truck into the garage as he backed up to load their camper. The Vietnam veteran experienced flashbacks when he learned the first plane had crashed and hurried into the garage to tell Marna that they had to fill the camper with supplies to weather the war. When he turned on the TV to show her that the urgency was real, the second plane struck. Marna says, “After that, it was eerily quiet, somber with not a plane in the sky. O’Hare had shut down.” The Wroschs moved to Montverde in 2012.
Frank Bartle Jr. was 11 years old on Sept. 11. He was attending Christian Home & Bible School (aka Mount Dora Christian Academy) when the news broke. The teacher turned on the news and soon kids were being released from school early. “I was too young to process the gravity of the event, but I knew it was horrible.”
“I was employed by the Plantation of Leesburg golf department,” said Terry Oldham of Grand Island. “It was a Tuesday – ‘Men’s Day.’ I was out on the 17th fairway when my personal radio (I was a news nut!) interrupted their regular broadcast to announce that a plane had flown into one of the Twin Towers in New York City. Thus started the beginning of America’s longest war!”
“The day it happened, I was heading to my seminary classes in Orlando and stopped at my usual place – a bagel shop owned by an ex-marine, Jim. As I walked in the door, he pointed to his small television,” said Paul Alonso, pastor of Wahoo Church in Bushnell. “Jim, good guy and businessman, said we are being attacked. At that moment, no one knew it was a terrorist attack. We watched the second jet fly into the Tower, and it just didn’t seem real. We both watched the news coverage for a bit, and I headed to Orlando. It was an eerie two-hour drive, and I was in utter shock that this could happen in America.”
“On the way to an art class, I heard on the radio that something had happened, but it wasn’t clear exactly what occurred,” said Toni Tucker, Air Force veteran and retired Sumter County teacher, Bushnell. “When I left class, there was all-out pandemonium, mass confusion, and talk about aircraft flying into the Twin Towers. After that we, like everyone else, were glued to the television. It was a very scary day. People were even afraid to send their children to school, not knowing what might happen next.”