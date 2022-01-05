Editor’s note: The following is excerpted from a Dec. 28 report by Lindsay M. Monte, U.S. Census Bureau.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that as of Dec. 14, roughly 85% of adults ages 18 and over in the U.S. had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine but 15% remained unvaccinated.
Who are the unvaccinated and why are they choosing not to get a COVID vaccine?
Those who were unvaccinated against COVID in early December 2021 reported a variety of reasons why, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s newest phase of the experimental Household Pulse Survey, designed to measure the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on U.S. households.
Approximately 1,044,000 housing units were selected from the sampling frame for this HPS collection period, and approximately 61,000 respondents answered the online questionnaire. Their responses were the basis of this analysis.
“Vaccinated” here refers to adults who have received at least one dose of any COVID vaccine, and “unvaccinated” refers to adults who have not received any.
Unvaccinated adults who responded to the survey could select more than one reason:
• About half reported that they were concerned about possible side effects of the vaccine.
• About 42% reported that they “don’t trust the COVID-19 vaccine.”
• Less than 10% reported that they hadn’t gotten the vaccine because their doctor had not recommended it.
• About 2% reported not getting the vaccine because of difficulty obtaining it.
The findings are based on data collected Dec. 1–Dec. 13.
Adults who had not received any doses of the COVID vaccine differed from those who had received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine across several measures.
• They were younger, on average, than those who had been vaccinated. Roughly 75% of the unvaccinated were under age 50. Among the vaccinated, less than half were under age 50.
• They had lower levels of education, on average, than those who were vaccinated. Survey respondents who had received at least one dose were twice as likely as the unvaccinated to have a college degree or higher.
• They were much less likely than vaccinated adults to be married (46% vs 56%).
The share of unvaccinated non-Hispanic White adults was not different from the share who were vaccinated. The same was true for Hispanic adults.
But non-Hispanic Black adults were slightly more represented among the unvaccinated (13%) than the vaccinated (11%), a small but statistically significant difference.
There were notable differences for the Asian population, however: 6% of the vaccinated were non-Hispanic Asian but only 1% of the unvaccinated were non-Hispanic Asian.
The Household Pulse Survey was launched in April 2020 to gauge the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on households. Over the course of 40 collection cycles, HPS data were disseminated in near-real time to inform federal and state response and recovery planning.
The survey is sent to about a million households every two weeks. If selected, you will receive an email from COVID.survey@census.gov or a text message from 39242. Additional information is available on the HPS respondent website.
For the full U.S. Census Bureau article, visit https://bit.ly/3sH1SCN.
Lindsay M. Monte is a survey statistician in the Census Bureau’s Program Participation and Income Transfers Branch.