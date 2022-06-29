My columns about transgender issues created a lot of feedback from readers. Many readers were upset that I called out Gov. Ron DeSantis. Some of those readers raised a great question: Is it possible the perceived decline in American values is signaling the end of the golden age of America?
A lot of the feedback sounded something like this:
“Our country is in a great moral struggle over which set of morals and values this country will follow. Christian values are the ones that are told to be quiet, your time is over. The left gets whatever they want. The loss of traditional American morals and values is a sign of the decline of America.”
I agree we are indeed engaged in a great moral struggle about which morals and values the United States will have, with significant implications about our future.
Ray Dalio has written a dense, difficult but fascinating book on the rise and fall of empires called “The Changing World Order.” It is now my favorite history textbook. Dalio says one sign of an empire in decline is the loss of common moral values.
Just 40 years ago, almost 70% of Americans said they were members of a church. Now it’s 47%, and for millennials, it is just 37%.
Churchgoers, including people of the Jewish and Muslim faith, are now a minority. I see a church in crisis as young people turn away from its message and teachings.
I don’t know why church attendance is down so much. I suspect the “Church” is in a lose-lose situation. The harder the Church fights for its beliefs using politics to legislate traditional church values, the more the idea of the traditional church turns off prospective attendees.
I also suspect lower church attendance is related to the many church scandals. Perhaps people open to religion look at the sinful ways of church leadership and think, well, if those are the most Christian of people, it’s not working very well.
As other morals and values began to fill the void of the declining church, non-Christian values show up in places like schools and entertainment. People with traditional values are distressed to see institutions peddling values that their religion says are immoral.
I believe we who are of the Christian faith realize the church’s time as arbiters of American values might be passing. It angers many of us. I believe the potential passing of the Christian era in America is part of what makes these current debates over abortion and LGBT so heated.
Christians are afraid. We believe our voices and values are not being heard and respected. Christians need to understand, though, that a helpless and afraid minority status is something others have felt for a long time.
People of color are also a minority and are afraid. They too believe their voices and values are not being heard and respected. LGBT people, another minority, are also afraid. They are sure their voices and values are not being heard and respected.
How does our country have a respectful dialogue when everyone involved is a minority and is afraid? What behavior from Christians is appropriate when we are debating important values that define who we are as a nation? Is there a way for we who are Christians to engage in debating morals and values that makes the unbelievers more interested in faith – rather than less?
I am suggesting that Christians need to lead by example. Do unto others as we would have them do unto us. Love our neighbors as ourselves – particularly the weak, oppressed, and those who we do not understand or disagree with their values.
I believe only by showing the positive, loving side of Christianity – even while standing firm on Christian values – will the unchurched once again return to church. Only by Christians showing humility, gentleness and patience to those we disagree with, will the unchurched majority of our country see morals and values that they want to emulate.
What do you think? Share your thoughts: David@D-R.Media.