Simply put, all emotions are useful. Even the negative ones. They are great indicators of where we are in our lives, the barometers of our souls.
Anger might be telling us that someone is trying to take advantage.
Frustration may be telling us that we bit off too much at work. Sadness might be telling us that we’re lonely or lost. Hostility might be telling us we are judging. Fear might be telling us we’re in danger.
You might be wondering, but what do you do with hate? Shame?
Embarrassment? How are those emotions useful?
These draining emotions are useful because they tell your story. They can lead you to your subconscious beliefs.
Master Life Coach, Brooke Castillo, says that every feeling starts with a sentence in our heads. So essentially, we can trace the emotion to a thought that is causing an emotion.
We get to ask ourselves, is this emotion serving us? Is it congruent with who we aspire to be? Who God created us to be?
Here’s what the Bible says about us. We were set apart for God, made righteous and holy in His sight. 1 Corinthians 1:30.
It’s up to us whether we walk in that truth.
Let’s throw a spotlight on the emotions that are set in the stone of a belief system, not the whimsical ones that roll off us. Because if you’re experiencing emotions that are draining you, cutting you off from peace, productivity, creativity, love, then I invite you to slip into to self-awareness. Really dig to find out what you’re thinking that is generating that feeling. Is it coming from a mindset/belief system? Are you honoring yourself by holding onto it?
This Week’s You Redefine You Practice:
Get in a quiet place and close your eyes. Breathe deeply and fully. Instead of resisting the telltale emotion—which we often do—embrace it. Feel it, spend time connecting it to your thoughts. Discover its origin story. Once you’ve reviewed this, gotten to the bottom of your soul-belief, you can make the decision to release it to God. It’s important to have patience and self-compassion during this process. When you do, you’ll take different actions in your life, and enjoy different results. It’s totally okay if it takes you more than one sitting to accomplish the desired outcome.
*Disclaimer, I’m not asking you to relive your past. When you do that, it becomes more real to you, and you own it all over again. The above practice is to trace a present emotion to its origin, to objectively understand it to release it so you can walk in freedom.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, created in His image. Everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.