At one time, the core of our American democracy was the concept of majority rule, but respecting the rights of the minority and the right of the minority to peacefully dissent. Now the Republican party is using the power of government to eliminate the right of the minority to peacefully dissent.
Under state laws sprouting up across America, U.S. citizens must sign what feels like a mandatory loyalty oath to a foreign country: Israel.
These state laws require individuals and businesses to not express their personal disapproval of Israel’s government policies through a boycott of Israel. If you do call for a boycott of goods from Israel, you are no longer eligible for a variety of state-funded jobs or contracts.
In many states in America, do you want to rent a building to the state? You can’t unless you sign this oath supporting Israel. Want to be a contracted school nurse? You can’t unless you sign the loyalty oath to Israel. Independent correspondents for National Public Radio must sign. Newspapers must sign. In Texas, individuals must sign this oath supporting Israel in order to receive hurricane disaster relief.
If your legislator is a Republican in Florida, they likely voted in favor of this suppression of First Amendment rights or support this law limiting your freedom of speech. Forcing someone to sign a legal document supporting the Republican party’s political position about Israel violates our First Amendment rights.
Numerous court cases have been filed to stop this violation of the U.S. Constitution. In January, a U.S. District Court ruled that “the speech contemplated ... may make some individuals – especially those who identify with Israel – uncomfortable, anxious or even angry.”
Nevertheless, speech, even speech that upsets other segments of the population, is protected by the First Amendment unless it escalates into violence and misconduct. This is the third court to rule against this un-American act by the Republican party.
The Republican counter that an individual may have an opinion about Israel. But if any of us act on our belief about Israel’s policies with our money by boycotting the country of Israel goods, Republican legislators say that’s discrimination against Jewish people in general, and should be illegal.
Most of us, but not Republican politicians, understand being against the policies of the country of Israel is not the same as being anti-Jewish. There are solid reasons to be upset about Israeli policies and to consider a boycott.
Amnesty International says Israel’s policies towards Palestinians are a crime against humanity and international law. Amnesty International says Israel is committing the crime of apartheid against the Palestinians and must be held accountable.
I am not in favor of boycotting Israel. But shouldn’t it be any American’s right to individually choose to boycott Israeli goods? Punishing Americans because a U.S. citizen does not support Israel, a foreign country, is willfully and intentionally violating our U.S. Constitution’s freedom of speech and association.
Some readers are probably thinking, it is just those wacky Republicans doing cultural war political posturing and having a little fun. Think again. In Texas, anyone who calls for a boycott of businesses that sell guns is also prohibited from doing business with the state of Texas.
Texas is now discussing eliminating state contracts for companies whose health care pays for out-of-state abortions. Where will this use of government power to punish the minority end?
Using the government’s power to enforce a political party’s position by denying people jobs or contracts is immoral and against the U.S. Constitution. The First Amendment is all about the right of the minority to speak up and peacefully protest, including how the minority spends their money.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.”
Yet, the Republican party passed such a law limiting the freedom of speech in many states, including Florida, because their political posturing to a minority of Americans is more important than the U.S. Constitution.
Where will this abuse of our individual constitutional rights end?
