Behavioral change is as thin and unreliable as a wisp of smoke. Here today because of sheer will, fleeting tomorrow because we will always abandon what we don’t believe.
This is why so many of us wind up with the same amount of money in our bank accounts at the end of the month. Sometimes we may eke out a bit more or a bit less, but the majority of the time the number matches the cap we’ve set in our hearts.
Maybe we don’t believe our skillset is valuable or we believe we aren’t educated enough to nail down a lucrative career. Or we believe that our finances are subject to the social class of our heritage.
We want more, so for a short stint we try, try, try to bring in a windfall while it wears us out and we give up, conforming to the couch.
Heart change, however, is as natural as breathing. We automatically speak and act in harmony with our new belief.
If we’ve always treated our weight like a yoyo—up five pounds, down another five—we can decide to condition our hearts and enjoy lasting change.
Relying solely on behavior modification will gain us sporadic results. Renewing our mind, will and emotions will condition our hearts with permanence.
Proverbs 4:23 Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it.
The above scripture outlines that protecting our hearts is vital to our quality of life. What we choose to plant in our hearts is up to us.
This week’s practice:
In order to gauge what’s in your heart, answer these two questions:
a. What is my life producing?
b. What am I say saying?
Jesus said in Matt. 12:34, “For out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks.”
If your life isn’t producing what you’d like and you desire permanent change:
Decide to renew/change your mind in the area of struggle with God’s help.
See what the Bible says about the issue and mediate on it daily until it becomes so rooted no one can talk you out of it.
Prov. 16:1 The preparations of the heart belong to man.
Remember, everything you need to rise out of the ashes of the past lives on the inside of you.
Feel free to write me with any questions, insights and/or prayer requests.