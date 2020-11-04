If you are a regular shopper at Wild Birds Unlimited, you know who Ricky is! He’s our rescue Miniature Schnauzer who is turning 2 years old in November. He’s been a lonely boy since the passing of Lucy, our beloved girl, in March. Well, he now has a new sister, Georgie Girl, who is also a rescue pup that joined our “flock” in late October.
Georgie turned 2 in May, so there will be lots of fun and games happening at the store!
Our snowbirds, both people and birds, are returning, and we have what you need to feed our winter resident feathered friends! Stop in and get a sweet greeting from our furry friends at the store. Store hours are Monday through Saturday 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Keep feeding the birds!