Did you know October is native plant month? If you love nature and Florida’s native plants, the Lake County Wildflower Festival offers a great way to celebrate the month and enjoy a free outdoor, nature-oriented, family-friendly event.
The festival will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Green Isle Gardens, located at 11303 SR 33 in Groveland.
Sponsored by the Passionflower and Lake Beautyberry chapters of the Florida Native Plant Society, the event will feature presentations, tours, exhibitors and a Kid’s “Create Station.”
A wide variety of native wildflowers, trees, shrubs, vines and groundcovers will be available for sale, as well. Florida Native Plant Society members receive a 10% discount on their plant purchases.
At the one-day event, discover how to create habitat for butterflies and birds, help protect the environment and conserve natural resources. Learn from experts about endangered species, gardening, and the beauty and benefits of native plants. Take a guided butterfly or nursery tour, meet authors, and buy signed books. Sample teas made from native Yaupon holly berries and enjoy a meal or snacks from food and ice cream trucks.
A full list of activities and exhibitors can be found at
https://passionflower.fnpschapters.org/lake-county-wildflower-festival.
Find and like the event on Facebook: www.facebook.com/events/167908908694656.