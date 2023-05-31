Gardening is a great recreational activity. Research shows that it can relieve stress, increase physical activity, help improve mental health and more. Whether you prefer vegetables, flowers, natives or Florida-Friendly, everyone can benefit from having a garden.
If you live in a community with a homeowners association (HOA), there may be restrictions on landscaping, or processes to have landscaping plans approved. Getting approvals for your desired garden does not have to be difficult. First, read your community bylaws to become familiar with the rules and regulations. Next, speak to HOA board members to get additional clarification on any questions you have specific to your gardening goals. Next submit the needed plans for review. Work with your HOA to finalized plans before you get started.
Gardening for wildlife requires a minimum of providing food, shelter and water. Here are seven tips for attracting wildlife to your garden. They are in no particular order, and you do not have to do all of them to attract wildlife. Look them over and see what works for your situation.
1. Limit the amount of lawn
Lawns are not particularly useful for most wildlife that you may want to attract to your garden. Providing little to no food, shelter or plant diversity, lawns will require transformation to attract wildlife. While unmown lawns can attract more wildlife, this is not practical for many landowners for various reasons. A better option is to increase planting bed with groundcovers, flowers, shrubs and trees. You may also choose to replace lawn turf with alternative ground covers.
2. Increase vertical layering
Vertical layering is ensuring that your garden have plant layers of varying heights between turf/groundcovers and trees. Many animals need these layers to provide the needed environments for feeding, breeding, raising young and hiding from predators.
Select plants that provide something for what you are trying to attract. Shrubs such at holly, beautyberry and Simpson’s stopper provide berries for bird. Firebush and fire spike both attract hummingbirds and butterflies. When planning your wildlife garden, think about what you want to attract, so that you can select appropriate plants.
3. Provide snags and brush piles
A snag is a standing dead tree. If you are lucky enough to have space to allow snags in your yard, some animals love them –particularly woodpeckers. When thinking about leaving snags, be sure they are in an area that will not result in property damage or injuries if the tree was to fall. One way to mitigate these concerns is to have the tree cut to about 15 feet tall. If your snag could still cause harm, you may not be able to keep this resource. One final alternative is to lay the dead tree on the ground as a wildlife resource. This depends on the space in your lawn and the size of the tree.
Brush piles provide good cover for some wildlife. These piles do not need to be large. You can keep small piles in planter bed.
4. Provide water
Water is a resource that all wildlife gardens need. Depending on what you are trying to attract you may need a bird bath, small fountain or even a pond. Refresh stagnant water in bird baths daily to keep mosquito issues at bay. If you goal is to attract insect pollinators, consider partially submerging rocks in a pan of water to provide the insects a foothold, so they won’t drown.
5. Plant native vegetation
Native vegetation is great at attracting native wildlife, providing both food and shelter. Native plants require less care than non-natives on average, too. While native plants are adapted to our Florida climate, be sure to continue to follow the principle of putting the right plant in the right place and plant natives in appropriate locations (sunny, dry, etc.) for the specific species’ needs.
6. Provide bird feeders/houses
Birds feed on a variety of different food types. If you do not have enough food in your yard, consider a bird feeder. Keep the food varied to attract the widest variety of birds. Mealworms, berries, seeds and even nectar attract different birds. Keep the feeders clean and filled. This is especially important for hummingbird feeders. These require near daily maintenance to ensure deadly fungus does not form.
For seed feeders, consider that you may get weeds or attract less desirable wildlife to your yard. One idea to reduce the issue is to place a planter under the feeder to collect the seed. You can then dispose of the seed waste easily.
Much like the feeders, bird houses of different sizes and shapes attract different birds. Research what is required by the birds that you want to attract. Between nesting seasons, you can place a stopper in the opening to prevent unwanted wildlife from making a home. When nesting season starts again, you can remove the stopper for the birds to come back.
7. Remove invasive plants
Invasive plants are non-native plants that pose harm to the environmental and economy. They outcompete the native plants needed for our local wildlife to survive. I have talked to many people who do not think their invasive ornamental plant is causing a problem in the wild, but birds often spread non-native plant seeds to natural areas. These areas are usually remote and unseen by the average person. Consider replacing invasives with Florida-Friendly and native alternatives.
Contact your local extension office to get suggestions on replacement species.
Remember to save yourself time and money by getting new plans approved by your HOA before you get started.
If you are in an HOA that’s looking to change policies to be more Florida-Friendly, visit https://ffl.ifas.ufl.edu/ffl-and-you/community-landscapes for more information.
Jamie Daugherty is the residential horticulture agent of the UF/IFAS Lake County Extension office based in Tavares. Questions? Email lakemg@ifas.ufl.edu or call 352-343-4101.
Single copies of UF/IFAS Extension publications (excluding 4-H and youth publications) are available free to Florida residents from county UF/IFAS Extension offices.