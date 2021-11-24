Loving caretaker and father, William Robert “Bob” Friedman, 78 of D’Iberville, MS, passed away on November 5th, 2021, in his home.
Bob was born in Pell City, Alabama, and graduated high school in Florida from Tavares High School in 1961.
After high school, Bob enlisted in the US Navy and served until 1966 achieving the rank of Aviation Electronics Technician while serving in Asia during Vietnam where one of his duties was as a radioman on the Navy’s Super Constellation Hurricane Hunters.
Bob attended the University of Alabama after his service and went on to own franchised restaurants, become an explosives specialist in the oil fields of the Gulf of Mexico, served as a licensed Nursing Home Administrator, casino dealer, and a full-time caretaker for wife Marie. Bob was an avid painter and member of the local VFW and Moose lodge.
Bob is rejoined with his loving wife Marie who passed 7 short months ago, his parents William “Bill” and Clemmie, and his brother J. Don.
Bob is survived by his 3 sons Michael of Tuscaloosa, AL, Courtney and wife Loretta of Trenton, TN, Jeremy and wife Stephanie of Fairhope, AL, his 6 grandchildren Austin of Pompano Beach, FL, Jacob and wife Emilie of Midlothian, VA, Grayson of Pompano Beach, FL, Baxter, Huff and Samuel of Fairhope, AL, and Brother David and his wife Barbara of Dade City, FL. Deceased’s Funeral Arrangements.
Bob will be laid to rest at the Biloxi National Cemetery on Friday, December 10th, services to be held at 12:30 PM