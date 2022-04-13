Willowbee’s Gifts and Home Decor has moved from Downtown Leesburg to a new location on Highway 27 in Leesburg in the same plaza as the Sheriff’s Ranches Thrift Store.
Willowbee’s planned this move with their customers in mind. The new location offers ample parking.
The shop has grown into a favorite stop for many in Lake County. Whether you’re looking for a gift or home decor, or just a great place to browse, you’ll love the selec-tion at Willowbee’s.
At Willowbees, customers are family. They can’t wait to have you out to see the new space!
The new address is 27900 US Highway 27, South, Leesburg, Florida 34748. The hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, visit their Facebook page or online www.Willowbeesgifts.com or call 352-459-5370.