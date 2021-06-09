Wilson Crandall May 6, 2021 Wilson Trafton Crandall, age 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at the Edgewater Health and Rehabilitation Center in the Waterman Village of Mount Dora, Florida from complications relating to Parkinson’s disease.
Wilson was born June 4,1943 at Fort Benning, Georgia to Charles and Mary Crandall who met while he was serving as a 2nd lieutenant of infantry in the US Army and she was in the Army Nurse Corps. Wilson was a 1968 graduate of Hobart College in Geneva, New York.
In 1970, he earned a Masters of Anatomy from the Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, Georgia. Wilson then earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine from the Universita di Parma in June of 1975.
He married Elizabeth Scott Penn in 1968 to whom he was married for 38 years. They had four children together: Trafton, Brett, Vanessa and Victoria.
Upon returning to the US in 1976, Wilson worked for two years as a highly skilled doctor of veterinary medicine, specializing in the treatment of large farm animals in Upstate New York. In 1978, he and his family moved to Staunton, Virginia where he opened his own practice, Ardmoor Animal Hospital, and focused on the treatment of small animals such as dogs and cats. Wilson’s interests in veterinary science were varied and wide ranging. He was highly regarded among his peers for his incredible diagnostic and surgical capabilities, and displayed compassion and caring through his practice interests. In 1992, he collaborated with the Virginia Tech School of Veterinary Medicine to establish an innovative blood transfusion bank program that utilized retired racing greyhounds. He later went on to implement a hydrotherapy pool.
In 1996, Wilson retired from veterinary practice to embark upon a new career in medical entrepreneurship. He founded his own company, Transdermal Therapeutics, applied for and was awarded six patents from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for his novel topical treatment of inflammation, joint pain, and natural hair restoration. From 1996-2006, he collaborated with top scientists from around the US and China and met with the R&D departments of top corporations such as Hoffman and Laroche, Unilever, and Mary Kay.
In 2006, Wilson retired to Mount Dora, Florida where he enjoyed numerous outdoor activities such as golfing, lawn bowling, hunting, and fishing. During this time, Wilson also delighted in hosting his four adult children and his two grandchildren Pia and Eva, when they visited him in Florida. He took great pride in showing them the wonderful scenery of Central Florida, taking them on river boat cruises and even up in hot air balloon rides.
In 2014, Wilson met his future second wife, Carol Ann Railing-Crandall. They married in 2016 and spent four wonderful years together enjoying restaurants, concerts, and theatre in the Central Florida area. They also embarked on two wonderful European cruises of the Mediterranean and the Danube river.
Wilson Crandall was a man of many talents, skills, and abilities; he possessed an enormous passion for life. Wilson was equally at home conducting experiments in his research laboratory, hiking the mountains of Virginia, hunting white tail deer in the hills of Texas, fishing in the Chesapeake Bay, or going on safari in Zimbabwe.
An individual in possession of a unique and distinctive character, Wilson was a man of action, a person of substance, and a remarkable presence who left his mark upon life and will live forever in the hearts of the people who love and cherish his memory.
He is survived by his wife Carol, his younger brother and sister Walter and Lisa Crandall, his four children, Trafton, Brett, Vanessa, and Victoria and his two grandchildren, Pia and Eva.