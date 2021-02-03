We could all use a win, whether we’re experiencing financial hardship, a chronic health crisis, a separation, family drama or political unrest. It’s easy to slip into a negative mindset and allow past and present events to overshadow our decisions and lives.
We have to become intentional in what my pastor calls, “recovering your sight.” This is the act of looking for what God says instead of our emotions. It’s diving into the Word of God and seeking out His truth.
The first thing the Bible says about mankind is that we rule.
Genesis 1:26-27: Then God said, “Let us make mankind in our image, in our likeness, so that they may rule over the fish in the sea and the birds in the sky, over the livestock and all the wild animals, and over all the creatures that move along the ground.” So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.
We were created to have dominion in our lives. We get to rule and reign because we’re created in God’s very own image. In order to fulfill this truth, we have to study how God our Father accomplishes this.
Isaiah 55:11 So is my word that goes out from my mouth: It will not return to me empty, but will accomplish what I desire and achieve the purpose for which I sent it.
We have the ability to send our words for our own achievements. No matter what the circumstance looks like. We get to speak our health into existence, our finances into prosperity, our depression into joy, etc.
Maybe we can’t change a family members mind or heart since they get employ free will, but we can pray for them and treat them with respect and love to show them God rules in our hearts.
This process doesn’t happen overnight, especially if we’re mired in unbelief, but if we actively choose what God says about us, then we will eventually win.
Today’s practice:
God created us with powerful imaginations, so imagine that your circumstance is restored or prospered in mind, body and emotions.
Attach a corresponding emotion to the vision you’ve created. Emotions make what you’re envisioning feel real and transform you from disbelief to belief.
Begin speaking as though the situation is already a done deal.
Bask in the win.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, and everything you need to rise from the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.