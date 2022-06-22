With 3000-plus native plants in Florida and about 500 available to customers, how do you choose the right plant for your space?
June 26, the Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society will help attendees do just that in a free presentation. The program, Top 5 Best Native Plants for Central Florida, will discuss the who, why, and what that made it onto the list.
The 2 p.m. presentation will be at W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street in Mount Dora. Door prizes will be given.
For more information, visit https://lakebeautyberry.fnpschapters.org/calendar.