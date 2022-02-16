During one of the recent cold snaps this winter, SECO Energy asked its members to turn down their thermostats to preserve electric grid stability. The request included an incentive: a random drawing for prizes. Members who submitted photos of their thermostats with the settings at 65 degrees or less were entered in the drawing.
Prizes and winners are:
• $500 SECO Energy bill credit: Rory Davis, Wildwood; Charles Perry, Astatula; and William Westmoreland, Inverness.
• NEST Learning Thermostats: Mark Piazza, The Villages; Dawn Finney, Umatilla; and Carolyn Clement, Inverness.
• HoneyWell wi-fi thermostats: Victoria Pierce, Minneola; Bryce Lemke, Clermont; and Marla Feichtenbiner, Ocala.
•Apple TV boxes: Yushica Vaughns Johnson, The Villages; Krystal O’Brien, Eustis; and Vicky Mikrut, Belleview.
• iPads: Henry Frick, Tavares; Clint Louton, Mount Dora; and Troy Davidson, Groveland.
During the cold spell, some of SECO’s service areas experienced temperatures in the low 20s and 30s the morning of Jan. 30.
“Lowering the thermostat for the duration of the event helped members save money and energy, while helping SECO and SECI preserve grid stability. ENERGY STAR recommends a setting of 68 degrees in the winter, so the three-degree adjustment was minimal,” SECO Energy said in a news release.
Members also helped conserve energy by lowering their water heater temperature below 120 degrees and curtailing household tasks like doing laundry and running the dishwasher, according to SECO Energy.
The system experienced only four outages affecting 160 members.