The First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora is hosting a Winter Service of Hope & Healing in person and online. The program will be held at 222 W. 6th Ave. in Mt. Dora and concert-goers can attend in person or on Facebook live stream. The church offers a large space for safe social distancing, as well as ample parking.
The Dec. 1 program will begin at 7:00 p.m. and offer special music, liturgy and prayer to inspire, comfort and encourage everyone, but especially those who may be feeling blue this holiday season. “It is a service of worship and music that seeks the light in our brokenness and reclaims the light that is only found in God’s grace,” according to the church.
“When the nights are longer and the darkness deeper, the heaviness of grief, the challenges of illness and aging, as well as the loss of a treasured relationship are just a few of the real-life challenges that hold our hearts captive during this season of the year. Our grief and sorrow feel particularly acute when compared to the festivity and joy everyone else seems to be feeling,” the church stated.
For several years, this popular event based on the “Longest Night” seeks to heal and bring peace to the heart.
There is no cost or registration required. A recording of the program will be posted on YouTube after the concert, as well. For more information, visit www.fpcmtdora.org.