With all the angst in America, Christmas is an appropriate time to pause and be grateful for the presents we have received all year. Many presents you received you may not even know about. Here are just a few of 2022’s gifts to humanity.
If you are a Star Wars fan, you might remember when Luke Skywalker lost his hand in a lightsaber duel with Darth Vader and received a mechanical replacement hand.
In 2022, Esper Bionics introduced a bionic replacement hand, powered by artificial intelligence, and 24 sensors that learn. The hand gradually becomes intuitive, as if it were flesh and blood.
One of the challenges of aging is we can lose some of our fine motor skills. The loss of fine motor skills might be from aging or Parkinson’s disease or multiple sclerosis.
In 2022, a scientist invented a bracelet that can read the electrical impulses in your arms and hands and determine what you were trying to do, even if your hand cannot complete the motion. The computer registers the action as if you were not impaired.
Housing prices are crazy. We can’t seem to afford to build affordable housing. Part of the reason is that it takes twice as long to build a house today as it did 50 years ago. In 2022, the company Icon created the ability to 3D print homes. They built their test house in less than 10 days. Next, Icon is going to build a 100-home community. Please come to Florida.
Perhaps you would like to go out or invite people over, but you are worried about all these darn viruses that seem to be everywhere. Living alone is not a life for anyone. Opteev’s ViraWarn product, introduced in 2022, lights up and warns when a virus is present in the room.
Want to go solar but don’t like the ugly panels and don’t want to destroy your roof with those solar panels? In 2022, GAF Energy’s Timberline solar shingles were introduced. They attach just like regular shingles to your house.
Perhaps cancer scares you. It does me. What if they find cancer too late? In 2022, Grail introduced the Galleri test. Take a basic blood draw and the Galleri test can detect more than 50 types of cancer. The test can suggest where in the body it may be likely the cancer originated.
In the last 60 years, the percentage of families living in poverty has dramatically dropped. In 1959 the percentage was 18.1%. In 2020 it was only 7.8%.
We are much safer now than 40 years ago. The property crime per 100,000 people dropped from 5,353 in 1980 to 1,946 in 2020. Violent crime is way down, too. In 1980, there were 596 violent crimes per 100,000 people, and today only 386.
We have been blessed with seen and unseen presents all year long. My hope for us this Christmas is that we are able to take just a moment from the hustle of life and ugly news on TV and be thankful for all the presents the human race has received in 2022. Merry Christmas.
What do you think? Share your thoughts: David@D-R.Media.
David Dunn-Rankin is CEO of D-R Media, which owns the Triangle News Leader and Clermont News Leader, as well as newspapers in Highlands, Polk and Sumter counties.