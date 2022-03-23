March 15, Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration, issued a statement to commemorate Equal Pay Day. Here’s an excerpt:
“Equal Pay Day is our annual reminder of how much longer – and harder – a woman has to work to earn the same amount as a man. In nearly every job, in nearly every industry, women still earn less than men, and the numbers are even more disparate for women of color,” she said. “It’s no different for women entrepreneurs, who have long faced extra hurdles accessing capital and resources they need to start and grow their businesses. And women business owners are less likely to take a salary, with just 42% of them paying themselves, compared to 57% of their male peers.”
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the earnings wage gap in the U.S. between median earnings for men and women who worked full-time, year-round in the past 12 months is $10,150, with men earning $53,544 and women $43,394. In Florida, it’s $7,705, with men earning $45,187 and women $37,482.
In support of women business owners and in conjunction with Women’s History Month, the U.S. SBA will host its 2022 Women’s Business Summit, co-sponsored by the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center, March 28–30.
The free event will include virtual panel discussions, “Ask an Expert” workshops and fireside chats to help women-owned small businesses build, scale and grow.
Penny Pennington, an Edward Jones managing partner, and Janis Bowdler, U.S. Department of Treasury counselor for racial equity, will lead the fireside chats.
Topics to be covered during the virtual sessions include the following:
Innovation and Investment: This panel discussion will highlight programs and organizations related to women obtaining funding for their high-tech startups.
Building an Equitable Recovery Framework for Women Entrepreneurs: The discussion examines how women who dropped out of the workforce at greater numbers than men during the pandemic have had unequal job recovery and need an inclusive approach to support a sustainable return to the workforce.
From Essential Worker to Essential Entrepreneur: CARE Economy Entrepreneurship Opportunities: The panel will discuss the challenges and opportunities in the caregiver economy and how SBA is supporting CARE entrepreneurs.
The $100B Marketplace: Contracting Opportunities for Women-led Firms: This panel will provide an overview of the complex world of federal contracting and how to increase the amount of federal contracts going to women-owned small businesses.
Exporting & E-Commerce: SBA representatives and partners will talk about the relationships and programs they are building to support entrepreneurs as they enter new markets, including international markets.
The Changing Landscape for the Entertainment Industry: The entertainment industry was especially hard hit throughout the pandemic, and this discussion will convene industry leaders to consider how their work has fundamentally changed and what they see for the future.
Registration is required to attend all virtual events. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/2022-
women-business-summit-registration-253276836837.
“Our entire economy suffers when women aren’t able to fully and equally participate. We must make sure the future generations of women – our daughters, our granddaughters – will have the same opportunities as our sons and grandsons,” Guzman stated.
To learn more about SBA’s programs and services for women entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/women.