Women business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs are invited to the Women: We Mean Business 2nd Annual Conference, scheduled for March 8 at the College of Central Florida.
Linda Pickwick will deliver the keynote address, “The Power of an Elevator Pitch.”
An hour of business networking and roundtable discussions will give attendees a chance to meet like-minded businesswomen and share their successes and lessons learned.
Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served throughout the evening.
The event is hosted by the Mid-Florida Chapter of SCORE, Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership, and the College of Central Florida.
The in-person event will run 4–7 p.m. at Klein Conference Center, Ewers Century Center, College of Central Florida, 3001 SW College Road, in Ocala. To register ($15), visit https://bit.ly/34FTQjt.
Vaccination for COVID-19 and masking are strongly encouraged. To simplify entrance at the event, organizers ask that attendees bring registration confirmation with the QR code either on paper or phone.