Local seamstress and HeartSisters member Karen Santuci has created a beautiful ballerina quilt to fit the theme of the Feb. 26 afternoon event, SPARKLE!
The quilt will be auctioned and donated, as will all proceeds, to benefit local charities, mostly dealing with women and children in need.
The quilt is on display at Forever Fabulous, at 82 N. Central Avenue in Umatilla. Call 352-549-1298. There are also sparkly gifts and classes available there, as well as the opportunity to purchase event tickets in advance.
SPARKLE! is sponsored by a local group of women, HeartSisters, who welcome women of all ages and backgrounds for an afternoon of music, dancing, singing, refreshments and sparkling door prizes. Attendees are invited to wear sparkly clothes and accessories.
The event will feature students from the Depot Dance Studio, guest speaker/singer Carolyn Pankalla and Suzanne Reynolds.
Linda Smith, who originated HeartSisters with Marsha Ayers, will offer her story of having lost her husband to leukemia when she was in her twenties and expecting their first child. When her friend went through a similar tragedy the following year, they learned they needed to depend on one another as sisters of the heart, and HeartSisters was born.
Since then, chapters have been formed in several states, but the largest ones are here in Lake County. HeartSisters is not new to our area as 35 “sisters” came together last year to write each of their own personal stories in their recently featured book, titled “HeartSisters.”
SPARKLE stands for “showing people authentic respect, kindness, and love every day.”
The event will be held at the First Baptist Church of Umatilla, 550 Hatfield Drive in Umatilla. The emcee for the afternoon is Dr. Debra Peppers, who will raffle off the quilt and other items.
SPARKLE! will run 12:30–3 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and may also be purchased at Forever Fabulous or by calling Linda at 765-4253-450. Tickets will be $12 at the door.
All proceeds go to assist local charities and women and children in need. View more information at