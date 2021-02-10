Wonderbooks, which combine an audio component with the written word, are now available in the W.T. Bland Public Library Children’s Library collection.
Wonderbook is a read-along format that combines an audiobook experience with a print book. This combination offers an engaging and powerful literacy tool for preschoolers and children just beginning to read, according to the library.
Every Wonderbook read-along includes a learning mode that prompts children with open-ended, narrator-led questions selected to spark imagination and boost comprehension. Wonderbooks are narrated by voice actors, with occasional music and sound effects to bring the story to life.
“We’re so excited to offer this new format to children and their grown-ups. So far, we’ve had a great response from families who have tested them out in our Children’s Library,” said Youth Services Librarian Lynn Gonzales.
Each Wonderook has a built-in colorful picture book, built-in audio, chargeable port and headphone jack, all combined in a standard picture book-size.
The Wonderbook program is sponsored by the Mount Dora library’s Friends of the Library, and it is the first of its kind to be available in Lake County and Central Florida.
Search the catalog for “Wonderbook” at mylakelibrary.org.