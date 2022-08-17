July 5, the Wooton Wonderland playground at Wooton Park in Tavares was closed to start construction of a redesigned play area.
During construction, which is expected to go through early 2023, Wooton Park and its Children’s Splash Pad will remain open. The Splash Pad will be refurbished later, as part of this project.
In January 2020, the city of Tavares advertised a Request for Proposal for the redesign. Modern-day “Design Element Guidelines & Play System
Specifications” specifically outline ADA accessibility inclusiveness, quality of equipment components, quality of design, play value, cost and appropriateness to the location, according to the city.
May 2021, the City Council approved the schematic design and authorized the project. Next, Public Works engaged engineering and architectural. June 22, 2022, the lengthy bid process was concluded when City Council awarded the bid to Marbek construction.
“Wooton Wonderland has been an important part of Wooton Park and Tavares for decades. Years ago, the Tavares Junior Woman’s Club and the Kiwanis Club inspired the community to raise donations of materials and tools to build this playground. The community rose to the occasion and built the playground we celebrate as Wooton Wonderland,” the city said in a news release. “Wooton Wonderland was opened in 1992 and has been enjoyed by children from Tavares and visitors from around the county and afar during the 30 years of its life.”
Wooton Park is located at 100 E. Ruby Street in Tavares.
View more schematics of the planned redesign at https://www.tavares.org/1156/Parks-Management-Divison.