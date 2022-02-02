Feb. 7, the Lake County Board of County Commissioners and representatives from all 14 municipalities in the county will meet to work together on a vision for future development in Lake County.
Labeled as a “Joint Planning Work Group with Municipalities,” the meeting will not be live streamed, though it is open to the public at the Harris Room in the Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Court, in Leesburg.
The work group is tasked with developing “a strategy for promoting growth in targeted urban areas while focusing on maintaining the unique qualities of rural Lake County.” It will affect future development in all unincorporated and incorporated areas of the county.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m.
Email nbooth@lakecountyfl.gov or call 352-343-9888 for more information.