World War Two veteran William Blankenberg, Jr., could very easily have been one of the many who lost their lives serving in the U.S. Armed Forces and are honored each Memorial Day. Instead, the Tavares resident and his family will be celebrating his 95th birthday next month.
Blankenberg, originally from New York and a Lake County resident since before WWII, was determined to join the U.S. Army when the war began, but he was rejected for being too young and too small, according to his son, Mike Blankenberg.
“My dad fought to get in the Army,” Mike said. “And then when he did, as soon as he got to France and stepped off what I always called a ‘duck boat,’ he was hit in the face.”
As the invasion of France raged around him, the Army private was dragged to shore by fellow soldiers and left for dead. Found “maybe two days later,” his son said, he was patched up and returned to service.
Next up, the Battle of the Bulge. Here, Blankenberg was injured and suffered severe frostbite injuries, and once again was assumed dead – until, Mike said, “someone realized he was blinking his eyes.” He recuperated in a Parisian hospital and returned home to Florida.
“Dad was considered dead twice,” Mike said. And yet, Blankenberg survived and thrived, receiving a Bronze Star and American Campaign and Declaration from France medals, and he joined the Merchant Marines after the war ended, serving off Cuba and elsewhere. He helped build VFW Post 8087 and American Legion Post 35 in Mount Dora, also serving as Post 35 Commander for a few years, when he lived in Mount Dora with his family from 1948 to 1963.