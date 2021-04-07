Yoga is known to offer physical and mental health benefits for people of all ages, and Trout Lake Nature Center offers two yoga options every week.
A chair yoga class started April 1 and will be held every Thursday, 5:30–6:30 p.m. This class involves both chair and standing yoga, with easy-to-follow instruction by certified yoga teacher Nancy LaPointe. She has been a TLNC volunteer for 10 years and offering chair yoga classes for six years.
Chair yoga is also held every Wednesday at 10 a.m. Floor yoga is not a part of these classes but participants should bring a yoga mat to stabilize feet. Outdoor yoga is offered every Tuesday at 9 a.m. This standing and stretching session is followed by a walk, and participants may bring dogs.
Preregistration is not required. A $5 donation is asked for each class, with proceeds going to support the programs and facilities of Trout Lake Nature Center.
Trout Lake Nature Center is located at 520 East CR 44, Eustis.
Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.