Unchartered territory can make us cringe, shy away and bury our heads in the proverbial sand. We’d rather stay in cocooned comfort than be pushed to develop beyond where we’ve planted ourselves.
Although new challenges can be daunting, they can also be oh-so rewarding if we don’t give into whining, frustration and complaining. The moment we give into these byproducts of stepping outside of our comfort zone, we dig a hole of defeat.
The good news is we can do all things through Christ who strengthens us. I love how the Amplified Bible describes this:
Philippians 4:13 I have strength for all things in Christ Who empowers me [I am ready for anything and equal to anything through Him Who infuses inner strength into me; I am self-sufficient in Christ’s sufficiency].
It’s when we embrace this above truth that we stop looking to ourselves for the strength and rely on Christ for the empowerment and His sufficiency—which blows ours out of the water—that we realize that we aren’t alone in this venture.
We become equal to the task.
At one time or another, we’ve done difficult things that we didn’t think we were capable of until we got in the trenches and did the work. Maybe it wasn’t easy, but in the end, wasn’t it worth it even if it didn’t turn out the way we expected?
Something magical happens in us when we stretch ourselves; we make room for the fruit of the Spirit to come alive.
Galatians 5:22-23
But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith, meekness, temperance…In this day and age, we could all use more of the fruit of Spirit.
It’s okay to be afraid, to not be good at it off the bat.
To quote Nike: Just Do It!
The rest will catch up.
It just takes that initial step.
Today’s Practice:
1. If you know it’s in God’s will, decide in your heart to do the difficult thing.
2. Ask God for the desire to accomplish it. It won’t happen overnight, but it will happen if you open your heart completely.
3. Write down at least three steps you’ll need to do to accomplish it.
4. Tap into Christ’s empowerment through the Word, prayer and meditation and then conquer the difficult thing that looked outrageously impossible in the first place.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, created in His image. Everything you need to rise out of the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.