In this crowded world, no one is alone—save the self-declared hermit—though it may feel that way emotionally, financially and often times relationally.
In the Merriam Webster Dictionary, ALONE is defined as separated from others: ISOLATED. And exclusive of anyone or anything else: ONLY.
I can’t count how many times I’ve heard the words “I’m alone in this,” from a client. Whether their talking about raising children, paying bills, working on a business or relationship or problem. They shoulder the burden, deteriorating under a pressure that they weren’t meant to carry alone.
An isolation mindset serves as a trap that imprisons a person from growing. There’s a reason that prisoners of war are kept in isolation: to break them down using psychological warfare.
And yet free minded people choose to shackle themselves in the same vein, although they’re often unaware that they’re hurting themselves.
From the beginning, in Genesis, God said that it wasn’t good for man to be alone. He knew that we would need support from the inside out and sent His only Son for us so that we could have a relationship that couldn’t be broken once we accepted it.
In Mark 11:29-30, Jesus said: Take My yoke upon you and learn of Me, for I am gentle (meek) and humble (lowly) in heart, and you will find rest (relief and ease and refreshment and recreation and blessed quiet) for your souls. For My yoke is wholesome (useful, good—not harsh, hard, sharp, or pressing, but comfortable, gracious, and pleasant), and My burden is light and easy to be borne.
When we rest in Him, our burden is lightened. We still have the everyday life duties, but when we partner with Jesus, it’s more than doable, it becomes enjoyable and effortless. It becomes things that we get to do. We get to pay our bills, we get to raise our children, we get solve our issues, we get to work on our relationships.
A tiny mind shift can set us free.
I invite you wrap your mind around Romans 8:38-39 For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, Nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the love of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.
If nothing can separate us from the love of God, then we’ve won because we never have to be alone again.
Today’s Practice:
1. Grab your nifty notebook and write down any burdens you’re carrying that you’ve allowed to isolate you.
2. Ask for God’s help concerning these burdens, casting all of your care on Him, trusting that whatever you ask He will deliver you. John 15:7 says that if we abide in Jesus and He dwells in us, then whatever we ask the Father will be granted.
3. Worship God and thank Him for doing life with you and for you.
Remember, you are a powerful child of God, created in His image. Everything you need to rise out of the ashes of your past lives on the inside of you.